Good Friday Afternoon,

ICY conditions with freezing rain are in pockets of western and central Montana. Warmer air moving in over the top of sub-freezing air at the surface creates this unusual weather. Freezing rain occurs when rain falls through the atmosphere where there is above freezing temperatures, but a shallow layer of colder air near the surface freezes the liquid rain onto most surfaces. Many roads are just wet because of a higher sun angle, but the air temperature is still below freezing. The Helena Valley is experiencing some freezing rain. Shaded roads, and snow covered roads could become very, very slippery with the freezing rain. Temperatures are above freezing in the hills around town: MacDonald Pass is 42 degrees, and Boulder Hill is 47. Icy conditions will continue tonight, and roads will become icy when the sun goes down. Please be careful!

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist