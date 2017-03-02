HELENA –Zinke’s vacancy, following his confirmation as Secretary for the Department of the Interior, has many Montanans asking questions about the upcoming special election to fill his seat.

One of the biggest unanswered questions is how the special election will be conducted. As of right now, the election will include both polling places and mail ballots. Despite controversy over a mail ballot imitative proposed earlier this year. Secretary of state Corey Stapleton supports the system, but that could change.

“We think there will be a lot higher voter turnout if we do the election by mail, in order for that to happen though a bill has to pass, which is Senate Bill SB305.”

Audrey McCue, Lewis and Clark County Elections Manager, said some clerks are pushing for a change in state law that would allow counties to conduct the special election exclusively through mail ballots.

Lewis and Clark county election officials said the election by mail save the county $65,000.

The parties have until March 10 to select their candidates. The democrats plan to hold a nomination convention on March 5. Republicans will hold theirs on March 6

Voters can register even on Election Day. People who were already registered to receive a mail ballot for the 2016 election are still on the list. People who are unsure of their status or have moved are encouraged to check with county election offices and update information as necessary.

The election will be held in May, provoking some to question why it won’t be combined with other may elections such as the school district elections.

“Unfortunately with the time frame of the vacancy for the U.S. House that is not possible, candidate filing for the school and special elections, some of those have closed so we cannot add more to those ballots.”

Absentee ballots are set to be available to military and overseas voters on April 10; regular absentee ballots are available April 28.

