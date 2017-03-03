The North Dakota-based retailer Vanity announced this week that it will be closing all of its 137 stores after filing for bankruptcy.

With the closure, the women’s fashion chain will lay off between 1,200 and 1,400 employees.

Vanity was founded in the 1950s its corporate office has been in Fargo since the mid-1970s.

The chain has stores in 27 states nationwide and in five Montana cities: Billings, Bozeman, Butte, Great Falls and Missoula.

The Great Falls store is located in Holiday Village Mall; a staff member says that 9 employees will lose their jobs due to the closure.

On its Facebook page, Vanity says that all gift cards will be honored as long as stores remain open.

The company posted the following message on Thursday:

Thank you to all our loyal customers. It is with heavy hearts that we will be saying goodbye… but not just yet. We plan to conduct store closing sales at all of our retail locations while merchandise lasts. We plan to provide you (our customer) with outstanding shopping opportunities all the way to the end.

Vanity.com is no longer available for sales, so stop into your local Vanity store to get the things you love most! Once it’s gone, it is gone.

Vanity plans to conduct store closing sales at all of its retail locations during the month of March and possibly into April.

The website RetailDive.com noted: “Apparel retailers, always beset by fickle consumer tastes— and these days by changing consumer behavior that is sending more purchases online and fewer in malls — are increasingly turning to the nation’s bankruptcy courts for relief.”

This is one of several changes coming up at Holiday Village Mall.

Last week, the national retailer Family Christian announced that it, too, is shutting down, and the Great Falls location would close.

J.C. Penney also announced recently that the company would close 140 of its stores. It’s unclear if Montana will be effected by the closures.

Later this year, PetSmart and Hobby Lobby, two large national chains will open in the mall. They are currently under construction in the space formerly occupied by Sears and plan to open in mid-2017.

Reporter: David Sherman