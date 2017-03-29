HELENA – Four veterans were recognized on Wednesday, for their service in the Vietnam War. Each received a Vietnam commemorative gold coin and a plaque.

Sheriff Leo Dutton shared a few words talking about the struggles that many veterans share: PTSD, nightmares and depression. He also shared how he and so many others are proud of their strength in serving America and also making it through hardships.

Vietnam veteran Jimmy Ferguson from Tunica, Miss. said 33 people graduated in his senior class of high school, 16 of them enlisted in the Vietnam War and 13 didn’t come back.

“I want to dedicate this coin and plaque to good men in my high school, they were my friends that didn’t make it back. It’s an honor to be respected by Hunter’s Pointe Retirement Home, our government and anyone else that has had an opportunity to understand our military,” added Ferguson.

Story continues below



On Thursday, Governor Bullock and others will honor Vietnam veterans on the Capitol steps as part of the Welcome Home Vietnam Veteran’s Day.