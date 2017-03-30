HELENA – Veterans and supporters of those who’ve served marched around the Capitol on Thursday to “Welcome Home” Vietnam veterans.

Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans Day, now in its second year, honors the men and women who served in the Vietnam War by giving them the welcome home they did not receive when they first returned.

Several people spoke at the event including the Governor Steve Bullock, Generals Quinn and Ireland, and Dr. Richard Fox.

Governor Bullock said, “We all owe a debt of gratitude to our veterans and should recognize their support not just today, but every day of the year.”

Organizer and veteran with the U.S. Army Raymond Read said Vietnam vets did not receive a warm welcome when the returned to the country but over time have worked to change the perception and help the next generation of vets.

Read said, “It was through their efforts to take that stigma away and keep on working. And they then realized they needed to help oncoming vets coming through the process.”

Read added that the goal now is to ensure that no veteran gets “left behind”.