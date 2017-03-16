An afternoon hike went astray when two hikers were rescued early Wednesday morning after getting lost on a trail south of Bozeman.

As spring creeps into Montana, more people are venturing into the backcountry and need to be extra cautious.

“Even a short hike can turn into something you didn’t expect,” said Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue Capt. Jason Jarrett.

That’s exactly what happened to the two hikers who were rescued on the New World Gulch trail.

The women left from the trailhead near Bear Canyon, planning to do an easy loop. But they took a wrong turn and ended up at Mystic Lake, miles out of the way and at a much higher elevation.

This time of year conditions can be deceiving. On Wednesday afternoon at the New World Gulch trailhead, the temperature was in the 60s and there was very little snow, most of it packed down. But the higher you go the more snow there is to challenge hikers.

The hikers who were rescued were sometimes walking in snow above their knees.

“This is a transitional time of year, nothing is predictable,” said Jarrett. “You don’t know what you’re going to run into.”

Luckily a family member called for help when the hikers didn’t return after dark.

A helicopter crew located the women, rescuers on skis and snowmobiles found the pair at around 1:20 a.m. The temperature at the time was in the low 40s.

The women were reportedly wearing sneakers and thin pants. They were cold but uninjured.

Officials said it was a good reminder to be prepared when entering the backcountry.

“This is heavy pack time of year,” said Jarrett. “You have to take everything from your snow gear to your suntan lotion.”

Click here for a link to the new Search and Rescue Facebook page.

MTN Reporter: Judy Slate