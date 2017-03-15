Happy Wednesday,

Spring is in the air! Highs today reached the 50s and 60s across the state, and a few towns even hit 70. The warmer air is creating a lot of melting snow, and many of Montana’s creeks, streams, and rivers are rising. A FLOOD ADVISORY is in effect for the Rocky Mountain Front as well as parts of Broadwater, Jefferson, Gallatin, and Beaverhead Counties. Some roads along the Rocky Mountain Front have water flowing over them, and a few roads have been washed out. TURN AROUND, DON’T DROWN! A FLOOD WATCH continues for the Yellowstone River near Glendive as an ice jam is creating fluctuating water levels along the river. Tonight, rain showers will move through western Montana. Thursday, a strong cold front will cut across the state. Western Montana will have lowering snow levels in the morning, and the mountains will likely pick up a couple of inches. Temperatures will be much cooler than Wednesday with highs only in the 40s and 50s, 20s and 30s in the mountains. Mountain passes could get a little slippery in the morning, but any snow shower activity will diminish by afternoon, and skies will become mostly sunny. A strong west wind will blow throughout the day, with some gusts approaching 40mph. Thursday night will be colder as lows dip into the 10s and 20s. St. Patrick’s Day on Friday will be a lovely day, highs will reach the 50s and skies will be partly cloudy. Late in the day, look for increasing cloud cover. Saturday will be another very warm late winter day, with highs in the 60s pretty much across the state. A few towns will likely hit 70. Rain showers will be scattered west of the Continental Divide. Saturday night, another cold front will move through with cooler temperatures and some mountain snow. Sunday will be partly cloudy and cooler, with highs in the 40s, 20s in the mountains. The first day of Spring is Monday, and right now it looks coolish with highs in the 40s and partly cloudy skies. Some showers and mountain snow will move through the state on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Have a great day!

Curtis Grevenitz