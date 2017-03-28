DEER LODGE (AP) — The Montana State Prison is cutting inmate visitation from four days a week to two due to a staff shortage.

Warden Leroy Kirkegard said Monday the prison is canceling Thursday and Friday visitation, beginning April 6, to allow staff to be reassigned to higher priority security posts.

The change means all visitors, including children, can visit on Saturdays with adults only on Sundays.

Kirkegard says normal visitation days will be reinstated as soon as possible.

The state jobs website lists 25 openings for correctional officers. Prison spokeswoman Amy Barton says correctional officers are working mandatory overtime to cover shifts.

In May 2014, the prison temporarily suspended Wednesday and Thursday visitation while continuing visits Friday through Sunday. In July 2014 the prison had 65 openings for correctional officers.

Barton says Wednesday visitation was never restored.