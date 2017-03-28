HELENA – West Mont Farm and Gardens Group Home is looking to make an update to their building to comply with modern ADA requirements.

West Mont is currently seeking Lewis and Clark County sponsorship to apply for a grant that would allow them to make the much needed upgrades to the group home.

Still in the planning stage, the organization is looking at either upgrading their current facility or building a new home on the property.

The current building doesn’t meet modern ADA requirements when it comes to things like door width and the fire suppression system.

The bathrooms are also very cramped so they hope to update them while also adding another bedroom so that clients wouldn’t have to share.

Group home manager Brian Williams said that the improvements are very important to the clients that live there.

“It’s a home. Many of them have lived here for 8 or more even up to 27 years. It’s the only place like it in the community,” added Williams.

The proposal will be brought before the Lewis and Clark County Commission on Thursday.

West Mont is optimistic that they will get approval.