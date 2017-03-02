From Our Sponsors:

When making healthcare decisions for you or your family, it’s important to have all of the information – from prices and billing statements to medical records and lab results. That’s why it’s crucial to find a hospital that makes managing your healthcare simple.

“Often, when choosing a healthcare provider, many patients overlook the importance of transparency and access to information,” says Katy Peterson, Director of Public Relationships and Marketing for St. Peter’s Hospital in Helena, Montana. “With our new billing system, we’re trying to empower our patients with better access to information and financial services.”

Story continues below



Here are 5 features to look for in a great hospital – besides quality of care:

Out-of-pocket price estimates

When you’re making a big purchase, like buying a house, you know the price before signing on the dotted line. So why not before choosing a medical procedure? By knowing approximately how much you can expect to pay after insurance, you can make a more informed decision and budget ahead of time.

Billing statements that are easy to understand

If you can’t read the bills from your medical provider, how can you be expected to pay it? Look for a hospital with well-designed statements that tell you exactly what you’re being charged for and all your payment options. That way, nothing ever slips through the cracks.

Accessible and high-quality customer service

Find a provider that’s as committed to customer service as they are to medical care. St. Peter’s Hospital, for example, has a Patient Engagement Center with revenue cycle specialists available to address billing issues, answer questions and help with payment plans.

Great financial resources

Cost shouldn’t be an obstacle to receiving care. So look for a hospital with resources like financial counselors to help you find insurance, identify payment resources and create payment plans.

An online patient portal

An online system gives you convenient, 24/7 access to lab results, imaging, scheduled appointments, medical records and physician messages.

If you’re looking for a healthcare facility with all of these features and more, consider St. Peter’s Hospital. Their re-engineered patient registration and billing services, which launched in 2017, use the latest technologies to give patients more control over their healthcare. With increased transparency and access to important information and financial services, patients can feel more confident about their medical decisions.

To learn more about St. Peter’s Hospital and their new billing system, check out this informative video:

For more than 125 years, St. Peter’s Hospital has been leading the way to smarter healthcare. Visit online to learn more about available services or to schedule your next appointment.