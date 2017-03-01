WHITEHALL – Officials in Whitehall and the Montana DEQ are working on a timeline to get uranium levels down in the town’s drinking water.

“We’re not going to solve the problem in 60 days, we’re going to agree on a schedule in 60 days,” said Whitehall Mayor Dale Davis.

Testing of the well water in the town found 42 parts per billion of uranium in it. The limit is 30 parts per billion limit set by the EPA.

The DEQ is working to identify a solution for the town to bring down the level, “And assure the public that they can drink the water for a lifetime and not have any problems,” said DEQ Representative Jon Dilliard.

Story continues below



A public hearing was held Monday to inform the community about possible ways to drink the water without harm. One suggestion was to find another well that lacked uranium contamination.

“Perhaps blending that cleaner water with the water that has very little uranium in it to keep it under the standard. There’s a whole host of possibilities, but before the town commits to expensive treatment, it just makes sense to try and find an alternative source,” said Geology Consultant Fess Foster from Whitehall.

The DEQ reported the levels are so minuscule that Whitehall residents should not stress. It is not an immediate threat to the public.

“The EPA has stated that if you drink two liters of this water every day for seven years your increase risk for cancer is one out of 10,000 or 1/100th of a percent,” Foster said.

Dilliard added, “Even though it’s not an immediate danger to people there, there’s no huge problem with the water as it is, we want to proceed as quickly as we can.”

Officials don’t know the sources of the elevated uranium but said it naturally occurs in that part of the state.

MTN Reporter: John Emeigh