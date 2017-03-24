HELENA – Lewis and Clark National Forest officials reported that due to projected windy conditions the Helena Ranger District will not be continuing their controlled burn operations Friday.

The officials report wind gusts could be up to 40 mph.

On Thursday about 30 national forest workers conducted a controlled burn of more than 50 acres of land in the Beaver Soup Wildlife Management Area, off York Road.

Fire personnel will be in the Favorite Gulch/Eldorado Heights area through the weekend to monitor the burn.

If you see smoke, it could be residual from the fuels burning in the area. Officials said the smoke could be visible all weekend.

As weather permits, local forest service officials will continue to schedule prescribed burns. They hope to get a jump start on the 2017 summer fire season.

The burns are scheduled for the Helena and Townsend areas.

Controlled burns help reduce the risk of future wildfires and provide better forage for elk herds and numerous other wildlife species.

Because of pine beetle infestations many of the trees in the area have died creating a hazard for potential wildfires. Reducing the amount of available fuels aids in the reduction of potentially large, high intensity wildfires.