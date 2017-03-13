Happy Monday!

Although parts of the state hit 60 degrees today, other parts of the state barely hit 10. Arctic air continues to grip eastern Montana. This cold air will slowly be eroded as a series of warmer Pacific storms will hit the state this week. Tonight, rain showers and mountain snow above 7,000′ will move through western and central Montana. Lows will range from the 30s and 40s in western areas, to the 0s and 10s up around the Glasgow area. Tuesday, rain showers and mountain snow will continue for western and central areas. Northeast Montana will have a mix of ice, rain, and snow as the warmer air and moisture moves into the arctic air. Please be careful driving up along the Hi-Line. Highs will be in the 40s and 50s for western and central Montana, but 20s and 30s up in the northeast supporting the frozen, icy mess. Wednesday, warmer air will take over the entire state. Highs will still only be in the 40s for northeast Montana, but the rest of the state will warm into the 50s and 60s. One or two towns will even hit 70 degrees, in spite of mostly cloudy skies. Winds will also be noticeable across the state, generally between 15-30mph. Thursday, a cold front will cross the state with scattered rain and snow showers in the lower elevations. The mountains above 6000′ will pick up a couple inches of new snow. Thursday will be windy and cooler, with highs back down in the 40s and 50s, 20s and 30s in the mountains. St. Patrick’s Day is Friday and it looks like a beautiful day. Highs will be in the 40s and 50s with partly to mostly sunny skies. Saturday will be another very warm late winter day, with highs in the 60s to near 70 under mostly cloudy skies. Sunday, a cold front will work through the state with lower elevation showers and mountain snow. Monday is the first day of Spring, but wet snow could fall in some of the lower elevations. Go figure…

Have a great day!

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist