It’s the first Monday of March, but winter was felt across the state. Cold temperatures, a biting wind, and snow moved throughout Big Sky country. Snow showers will make for slippery spots along the Continental Divide tonight, with some snow showers as far east as Lewistown. Lows tonight will dip into the 0s and 10s, with diminishing snow shower activity. Tuesday will be cold and cloudy, with highs in the 20s and 30s. Snow near the Idaho border will slowly spread east through the day. After dark, widespread snow will move east of the Continental Divide. Tuesday night will be snowy, with a coating up to a few inches in the valleys and plains. The mountains by Wednesday morning will see up to 6″. Wednesday, snow will move through north central and northeast Montana, with a light accumulation there. Highs will range from the 20s and 30s north, to the 40s south. In the warmer sector, generally south of Helena, a mix of rain and snow will fall. Thursday, colder air will move back south through the state. Snow will once again become widespread throughout the state creating slippery travel conditions. Several inches will accumulate, and highs will generally only be in the 20s and 10s for northern and central Montana. Southern areas will still be in the 30s to near 40. Snow will continue on Friday, with a little break in the action on Saturday. Right now, more widespread accumulating snow is likely on Sunday. Spring is right around the corner, but clearly is not here yet.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist