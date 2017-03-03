GREAT FALLS – Mary Catherine Duffy has been charged with obstructing justice in connection with Thursday’s high-speed chase and search for fugitive Marcus Logan.

Logan escaped capture and is still at large. Logan has drug and deceptive practices convictions in Flathead County, and is currently classified as a probation absconder by the Montana Department of Corrections.

Court documents state that the Great Falls Police Department was assisting the U.S. Marshals Service in the apprehension of Logan on Thursday.

Logan was reportedly staying with Duffy, and they were seen Thursday afternoon leaving a residence on the 1700 block of 20th Avenue South in Great Falls in a rented Ford Explorer.

Logan and Duffy lead GFPD officers and U.S. Marshals on a high-speed chase in southeast Great Falls.

Logan eventually got out of the Explorer and ran away, and Duffy got into the driver’s seat and continued fleeing from officers in the Gibson Flats area.

According to court documents, Duffy admitted knowing that Logan was a fugitive and allowed him to stay at her residence, and told police that they were planning to drive to Kalispell where Logan has relatives.

Duffy does not have a criminal record, according to court documents, but given the nature of the offense and that she continued leading officers on the chase even after Logan ran away, prosecutors requested that her bond be set at $10,000.

Logan, 42 years old, is 5’10” tall, weighs about 180 pounds, and has blue eyes and brown hair.

Police say that Logan may be armed and is considered dangerous.