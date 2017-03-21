KALISPELL – A woman from the Flathead Valley is still recovering from a snowmobile accident that almost killed her just a few months ago.

“Most people don’t survive an injury like this where; they call it internal decapitation, which sounds horrible to me. Most people don’t even survive. The fact that she survived the accident is a miracle,” said Tom Gilbert, Ashley’s father at the beginning of this year

MTN talked with Ashley Gilbert and her family for an update on the long road to recovery.

“At that point my biggest hope was just to see her again come back, you know, get to say hi one more time,” Ashley’s sister Sarah Gilbert said.

Story continues below



The 27-year-old is not only alive, but she’s active, walking and caring for her 1-year-old son. But despite her progress, there are still setbacks that remain.

Ashley still has more than $20,000 in medical bills, and that is something Ashley doesn’t think she can conquer alone, which is why her family is hoping her GoFundMe page will wield community support.

“I have to have all my teeth removed still, I have a large blood clot in my face right here and my nose was broken and they said I missed the time period to have that broken and reset so it will be up to me to have a plastic surgeon go in and fix all that later on,” Ashley said.

Although Ashley still has a long road of recovery ahead of her, she is thanking the community which has raised $13,000 for her already, adding that she couldn’t be where she’s at today.

“It helped so much, I could just take a deep breath and focus on recovery and not have to stress about bill and focus on what I really needed to at that point in time,” Ashley said. “I think that has helped me come so far in such a short period of time.”

Ashley will have a check-up in a month and could have her neck brace removed. She still has at least three more months of physical therapy, but just within the last week she’s regained feeling in her left hand.

You can click here to find out more about how to help Ashley.

MTN: Nicole Miller