GREAT FALLS – The two people who died in a two-vehicle crash in Chouteau County on Tuesday have been identified as Sharon Rowe and Rebecca Nicholson.

The Chouteau County Coroner said on Wednesday that Rowe, 61 years old, was from Helena; and that Nicholson, 43, was from Havre.

The crash was reported to the Montana Highway Patrol at about 2:45 p.m. on Tuesday.

It happened near mile marker 65 of US Highway 87, between Loma and Big Sandy.

The Montana Highway Patrol says that Rowe was southbound when her vehicle crossed the center line and collided head-on with the northbound vehicle driven by Nicholson.

A passenger from Nicholson’s vehicle was airlifted by Mercy Flight helicopter to Benefis Health System in Great Falls.

The MHP is continuing its investigation to determine the cause of the crash.