HELENA – People filled the old Supreme Court chambers at the Capitol Tuesday for World Down Syndrome Day.

World Down Syndrome Day is held on the 21st day of the third month to signify the uniqueness of the triplication of the 21st chromosome which causes Down syndrome.

The West Mont cheer squad performed for the crowd and Helena’s own Susie Hull and Steven Betts, both whom have Down syndrome were recognized for their contributions to the community.

West Mont cheer squad member Amy Rash said communities need to look past the disabilities and realize there are more to these individuals.

Susan Pesta of West Mont echoed the sentiment adding that people with disabilities are often not given the credit they’re due.

“It’s important to showcase abilities of folks who are disabled, and look at the ability piece of that. Certainly today we saw some phenomenal abilities,” Pesta said.

Pesta added that World Down Syndrome Day isn’t a special needs issue, it’s a human needs issue.