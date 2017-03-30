Yoga is often recognized as a means to revive physical, emotional and mental well-being.

On Saturday, an open house will be held for military veterans to learn about the benefits that yoga can offer them.

Every Wednesday in Great Falls a class at Yoga For Wellness is held specifically for veterans.

Four years ago, veteran Jim Pruitt started taking yoga, and after experiencing the benefits, he encouraged other veterans to do the same.

Story continues below



For about a year now, between 6 and 12 veterans take the class every week, affording them help with stress managment for PTSD, traumatic brain injuries, anxiety, chronic pain as well as other issues.

Pruitt said it’s the same as regular yoga class with some slight modifications, including exercises done from a chair.

Vets who have taken the class said they’ve experienced both the mental and physical benefits.

“It’s been a real healing experience,” said Pruitt. “And I know that these other guys are starting to experience the same thing.”

“A lot of tension is relieved,” said veteran Bill Garberg. “Heck, I’ve had, in my shoulders, I’ve had pain in them for 10 years and now I don’t have it.”

The open house event is on Saturday from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m.

It will be held at Yoga for Wellness at 220 6th Street South.

For more information, call Pam at 406-452-9642 or Rich at 406-452-9048 or click here.

MTN’s Julianne Dellorso