HELENA – A 21-year-old Helena suspect accused of trying to arrange a sexual encounter with an under aged girl in Kalispell has been given a deferred sentence.

Robert Gerald Ziems was given a six year deferred prison sentence Thursday following a plea agreement with prosecutors.

Homeland Security investigators said Ziems used a Kik messaging account to communicate with a 13-year-old girl from Kalispell last year.

He was actually corresponding with an undercover Homeland Security agent.

Story continues below



Ziems allegedly tried to arrange a sexual encounter at a hotel.

Investigators say Ziems sent a number of explicit messages, asking for pictures, as well as sending a sexually graphic video, saying he wanted to have sex with the young girl.

Judge Mike McMahon also fined Ziems $1,000 and ordered him to undergo sexual offender treatment.