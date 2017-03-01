HELENA – Montana Congressman Ryan Zinke resigned following his confirmation as Secretary of the Interior on Wednesday morning.

His official letter was sent to Governor Steve Bullock. In Zinke’s letter he said, “Today it is with a heavy but optimistic heart that I resign from my position as the Congressman for Montana. I’m resigning not because I do not wish to serve Montana, but rather it is to accept the role of Secretary of the Department of the Interior and serve Montana at a higher level.”

He added, “ I assure you that I will continue fighting for our public lands as I serve Montana and the American people in the Department of the Interior.”

U.S. Senators from Montana released statements congratulating the new Interior Secretary. Both Senators Jon Tester and Steve Daines voted to confirm Zinke.

Democrat Senator Tester said, “As a Montanan, I know how important the Department of Interior is to supporting our western way of life, protecting our public lands, and living up to our trust responsibilities in Indian Country. I believe Congressman Zinke will do right by Montana and the country in this role. Montana will be watching, and I know he’ll make us proud.”

Republican Senator Daines said, “This is a historic moment for Montana as Congressman Zinke is the first Montanan to ever serve in a President’s cabinet. He continued, “Ryan is a Montanan who grew up in America’s public lands. He knows that we must strike the right balance between conservation and responsible energy development, and he understands more than most that one-size fits all policies from Washington, D.C., never work for real America.”

Late Wednesday morning Gov. Bullock congratulated the newly elected secretary and announced the date for the special election to fill the vacancy in the U.S House of Representatives.

“I congratulate Ryan Zinke on his confirmation as Secretary of the Interior. Montanans know how important this post is to protecting our public lands, outdoor recreation, tourism, and natural resource industries – and the thousands of good-paying Montana jobs that rely on them.”

The date for the special election has been set for May 25.

