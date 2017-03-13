Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke made his first official trip back to Montana since being confirmed in his new role on Friday. Zinke, the Whitefish Republican talked about the biggest challenges the country’s national parks face.

It was a far cry from the bureaucracy of Washington DC, as Secretary Zinke traded a suit for a sweater and spent the morning meeting with the leadership of Glacier National Park.

They talked a lot about the challenges facing the park service, the opportunities that lie ahead, and a maintenance backlog that he said has to be addressed to protect our parks.

“Our public lands are not for sale and not for transfer, I believe my job is to be a steward of our treasures, we have some challenges ahead of us,” Zinke said.

Zinke was confirmed just nine days ago and Friday marked his first official trip. When it comes to choosing where to go, he said Montana was an easy choice.

“Coming back as the Secretary is a tremendous honor but it’s a little different because now when you look at a bathroom that’s not clean that’s my fault,” Zinke said.

He told MTN News that one of the biggest problems facing the national parks is a $12.8 billion maintenance backlog. He added that about half it involves road work. The rest involve smaller projects like the historical sites that he said risk falling into ruin.

“Some of our buildings as you know are historic and they do need work to make sure that they last for future generations. So deferred maintenance is a priority for the park,” Glacier National Park spokeswoman Lauren Alley.

Secretary Zinke was also honored with a traditional Tribal blessing by members of the Blackfeet Nation.

“I asked our Creator and our spiritual helpers to give him the strength to do his job and to be able to look over the benefit for the land, the people, the animals and himself during this journey, he is going to be

doing for the Department of the Interior,” said Blackfeet Tribal Council Secretary Tyson Running Wolf said.

Secretary Zinke was scheduled to visit the State Capitol in Helena this week and meet with employees at the BLM Field office in Lewistown, but as of Friday afternoon those events had been canceled due to scheduling changes.

MTN Reporter: Nicole Miller