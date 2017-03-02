WASHINGTON – Today marked Ryan Zinke’s first day on the job as the Interior Secretary and he signed orders to expand access to public lands as promised by both him and President Donald Trump.

Zinke arrived at the department of the interior on horseback alongside members of the U.S. Park Police.

Once inside, Zinke met with staffers and ethics officials.

Zinke issued two secretarial orders which expanded access to public lands and increased hunting, fishing and recreation opportunities nationwide.

The action was hailed by representatives from sportsmen, conservation, and recreation organizations.

“Outdoor recreation is about both our heritage and our economy. Between hunting, fishing, motorized recreation, camping and more, the industry generates thousands of jobs and billions of dollars in economic activity,” said Zinke. “Over the past eight years however, hunting, and recreation enthusiasts have seen trails closed and dramatic decreases in access to public lands across the board. It worries me to think about hunting and fishing becoming activities for the land-owning elite. This package of secretarial orders will expand access for outdoor enthusiasts and also make sure the community’s voice is heard.”

The two secretarial orders include:

Secretarial Order 3346 which directs department of the interior bureaus to identify areas where recreation and fishing can be expanded and asks for recommendations from the Wildlife and Hunting Heritage Conservation Council and Sport Fishing and Boating Partnership Council on what to enhance and expand public access.

Secretarial Order 3347 overturns the recent ban lead ammunition and fish tackle used on fish and wildlife service lands, waters, and facilities.

In attendance at the signing were members of the Congressional Sportsmen’s Foundation, National Shooting Sports Foundation, Boone and Crockett Club, Wild Sheep Foundation, Theodore Roosevelt Conservation Partnership, National Rifle Association, Safari Club, National Wild Turkey Foundation, Archery Trade Association, Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies, American Recreation Council, Pheasants Forever, Ducks Unlimited, Sportsmen for Fish and Wildlife and National Marine Manufacturers Association.

On Thursday Zinke released a letter to staff of the department outlining his priorities.

In the letter Zinke said, “I cannot express how humbled I am to lead this Department. It’s a big job and we all have a responsibility to the American people to be good stewards of our land.”

He listed three main priorities for the department. The first is to, “prioritize the estimated 12.5 billion dollars in backlog of maintenance and repair in our National Parks.” The second is increase employee morale and ensure they have the right tools, resources and flexibility to make decisions. The third he said is to stress the importance of sovereignty, “I will do everything in my power to ensure respect to the sovereign Indian Nations and territories,” he added.

