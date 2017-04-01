GREAT FALLS – One person is dead after a hit-and-run crash just outside of Great Falls on Saturday night that involved a semi truck and a Dodge Caravan.

Marvin Knutson, 72 years old, from Swift Current, Saskatchewan, has been identified as the driver who was killed in the crash.

The driver of the semi has not yet been found.

The crash was reported to the Montana Highway Patrol at 10:17 p.m. and happened near mile marker 275 along I-15, just south of the Great Falls airport.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the semi truck travelling southbound on I-15 when the driver decided to turn into the “authorized only” section in the median to get to the weigh station.

The Dodge Caravan travelling northbound on I-15, when the semi turned and entered into the northbound lane.

The Caravan moved into the passing lane to avoid the semi, but still crashed into the right rear side of the trailer.

The semi truck driver continued into the weigh station, stopped for a moment, but then drove away.

Both lanes on I-15 were closed while emergency crews worked to clean up the scene.

MHP has not located the semi truck yet, but assumes there is damage on the right rear side of the semi’s trailer.

We will update you when we get more information.