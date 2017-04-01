HELENA – A construction worker has serious threatening injuries after an industrial incident in Helena.

On Wednesday, just after 9 a.m., the man was injured at the Trinity Center construction site behind Lowe’s, adjacent to Target in Helena.

He was working in a trench, between 6 and 8 feet deep, when some heavy equipment fell on him.

The Helena Fire department had to build a rope system and a safety basket to extract him. It took 30 minutes to get him out.

He sustained leg and arm injuries and was transported by ambulance to St. Peter’s Hospital.

Helena Fire Captain Cory O’Brian said the man was seriously injured.

Helena Fire Department, Helena police and St. Pete’s ambulance were on the scene around 9:17 a.m.

We will update you as we get more details.