Bail for Brandon Craft, accused of murdering a veteran and stealing his vet benefits, will remain at $1 million.

On Monday, Craft asked for a bail reduction, which was denied.

He had previously asked for a reduction in January.

Craft is charged with murdering disabled Army veteran Adam Petzack.

Petzack rented a small out-building from Craft on Gore Hill.

Craft told investigators that he killed Petzack after witnessing him performing an inappropriate sex act near his young daughter; detectives have testified that there was no evidence of that.

Prosecutors said after Craft murdered Petzack, he hid his body and started a bank account to steal Petzack’s veteran benefits.

They said Craft and his family moved to Washington shortly after they were questioned by police.

Craft was arrested in August and prosecutors said that since he’s been in jail, Craft has been trying to influence witnesses testimony.

Craft’s trial is scheduled to begin on Aug. 28.