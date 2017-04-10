BUTTE – The opening of a new $10 million lab building on the campus of Montana Tech is generating excitement.

“We are very happy we have this facility and we believe it is going to drive us in that increased recruitment of engineers, once kids get in here and see all the fun stuff they get to do,” said Vice-Chancellor Joe McClafferty.

Construction on the 31,000 square foot Natural Resource Research Center started in 2015 and was funded through state and private donations.

“$5 million of that was coming from the state, the other $5 million was private funding, which came from ConocoPhillips, Anadarko and Halliburton,” McClafferty said.

Story continues below



The three story building will house six different engineering labs. The new facility also has a modern design unique to the century-old campus.

“We wanted this to not look like anything else on campus. We’ve taken a little criticism for that, but we’re fine with that because this is a new era,” he said.

The point of this lab is so students have a place where they can actually apply what they’ve learned in the classroom, like building the Baha buggy in the machine shop, showcasing enigeering projects that are unique and attractive to prospective students.

“Most people think engineers are Dilbert sitting in the corner, you know, kind of walled off from everybody on their calculator,” McClafferty said. “That’s not it, it’s collaborative, it’s teamwork, it’s solving problems. We are a campus of problem solvers. We’re a campus of workers and problems will be solved in this building and work will be done in this building.”

MTN’s John Emeigh