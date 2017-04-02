KALISPELL – The investigation into Wednesday night’s murder in Evergreen continues and as of Friday morning, two people are behind bars.

Flathead County Chuck Curry said that Cecil Thomas Rice, 26, and Heather Joy Meeker, 25, who are both described as transients, are facing homicide charges in the case.

Rice has been charged with Deliberate Homicide and Tampering with Evidence while Meeker is accused of Accountability to Deliberate Homicide and Tampering with Evidence.

Sheriff Curry has also identified the victim, but his name is being withheld pending further investigation and notification of next of kin. His body has not been recovered.

Deputies from the Sheriff’s Office, assisted by Flathead Search and Rescue continued to search the Flathead River with Sheriff Curry saying the efforts will continue throughout the weekend.

Sheriff Curry said the details of this homicide remain under investigation, and further interviews and investigation are ongoing in the case.

MTN’s Mark Thorsell