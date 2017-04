HELENA – After ending in a hung jury, a second trial for a Helena man accused sexually assaulting a 7-year-old girl began Monday.

William David LaFromboise was charged with one count of felony sexual assault.

Prosecutors said the victim in the case told her parents that LaFromboise touched her genitals several times in December of 2014.

Jury selection in the case took up most of Monday’s schedule.

His first trial ended this past December.

This second trial is scheduled to last one week.