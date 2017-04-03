HELENA – The Montana Senate Monday advanced the major spending bill that lays out the state’s two-year budget, moving the 2017 Legislature one step closer to finishing its business.

Now, the attention turns to revenue, and how much money will be available to craft the final budget and fund whatever level of services lawmakers decide Montanans needs, legislative leaders said.

“Until we firm up our revenue estimate, until we firm up the tax proposals that are in one or the other chamber, it’s hard for us to make good decisions on where we’re going to fill back in these needy areas (of the budget),” said Senate Minority Leader Jon Sesso, D-Butte.

The Senate voted 29-20 to advance House Bill 2 to a final vote on Tuesday.

After the final vote, the bill is destined for a House-Senate conference committee, which will hammer out the final version in the coming days and weeks.

The current version of HB2 spends about $10 billion over two years, a slight increase in spending over the present budget and a bit more than requested by Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock.

Yet the governor’s budget director, Dan Villa, told MTN News that the budget falls some $150 million short of the $300 million year-end cushion that the governor wants.

“As it stands today, the Legislature is raiding the savings account to pay for their investments in House Bill 2, and I don’t think that’s a place that any Montanan wants to be,” he said Monday.

The bill also leaves two key areas short of what Bullock and fellow Democrats say is needed: The state university system and parts of the human service budget, such as money for nursing-home workers and providers or the salaries of overburdened child-abuse investigators.

Democratic senators tried multiple times to amend HB2 on the Senate floor Monday, but were turned away again and again by the Republican majority.

“This budget, while it sounds OK, it doesn’t cut it,” said Sen. Mary Caferro, D-Helena, who offered several of the failed amendments.

GOP leaders, however, said the budget is the best that can be accomplished with the revenue that’s available.

“Fiscal realities have to hit in some time,” said Sen. Eric Moore, R-Miles City. “Where are you going to cut? Where are we going to offset? … We’re $50 million back from where we need to be to get out of here – assuming we can make (a rainy-day fund bill) work. If it doesn’t, we’re $150 million away from getting out of there.”

“We’ve got a good budget that we have here today,” added Senate Majority Leader Fred Thomas, R-Stevensville. “It’s the best that we can do, with the revenue that we have.

As the session enters its final week – the scheduled last day is May 1 – lawmakers are still considering a number of tax increases, revenue changes or budget transfers that could shore up the budget.

Those possible fixes include higher tobacco taxes, higher state income taxes on the wealthy, higher state motor-fuel taxes or a change in the estimate of how much revenue is expected in the next two years from existing taxes.

“I think the revenue is out there,” Thomas said, implying that a tax increase may not be needed.

Democrats, however, indicated that they believe tax increases are needed to ensure that services are adequately funded and a healthy year-end balance is achieved.

“If we don’t do something relative to tax proposals that are on the table, we’re going to have trouble meeting the programs that we think are serving the most vulnerable among us, and our educational piece,” Sesso said. “We’ve got to deal with this revenue situation and we’ve got to do it in a hurry before we can make some final decisions on the budget.”