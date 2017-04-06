KTVH TV in Helena, MT is looking for a part-time studio camera operator. The successful candidate will work 15-20 hours a week Monday through Friday during the 5:00pm , 6:00pm and 10:00 pm newscasts. They are responsible for working with the director operating studio cameras and other duties associated with producing local newscasts. Those interested in applying can send an email to jobs@ktvh.com with the subject line of “PT CAMERA OPERATOR” and include a resume, cover letter and references.

Please send resume and references to:

KTVH TV

Human Resources

100 West Lyndale Ave. Suite A

Helena, Montana, 59601

jobs@ktvh.com

KTVH is an Equal Opportunity Employer.