A Jewish Whitefish woman is suing the publisher of a Neo–nazi website accusing him of orchestrating an antisemitic “campaign of terror” against her and her family.

MTN News learned new details from the attorney representing Tanya Gersh telling us that some threats from people went as far as telling Gersh’s 12-year-old son to climb into an oven.

The founder, Andrew Anglin, of a neo-Nazi website the Daily Stormer , who targeted Jewish families in Whitefish earlier this year, is now the target of lawsuit himself. The suit was filed Tuesday in federal court against Anglin by real-estate agent Tanya Gersh.

“Andrew Anglin and The Daily Stormer called on thousands of followers around the country to attack Tanya and her family,” attorney John Morrison said.

Gersh claims Anglin provided phone numbers, email addresses and links to social media profiles for Gersh and her immediate family members, including her 12-year-old son.

“I would say the communications to her 12-year-old son are the most horrendous of all of them,” Morrison said. “With respect to the son, there was also a message that invited him to climb into an oven to get an X-Box, and that is detailed in the complaint as well.”

The 63-page complaint details three causes of action. The suit claims intentional infliction of emotional distress, invasion of privacy and violation of Montana’s anti-intimidation law.

“Montanans do not put up with this stuff. We have in the Montana Constitution, a specific fundamental right entitled individual dignity and it is perhaps the strongest section in any state constitution in America,” Morrison said. “It prohibits discrimination on the basis of race, religion, gender and other classifications, not only by the government but by private parties.”

MTN News has reached out to Anglin for comment on the suit, but have not heard back from him yet. Gersh is seeking unspecified damages.

