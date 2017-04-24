GREAT FALLS -(UPDATE, 6:27 p.m.) Police are still engaged in a stand-off with a man involved in a reported hit and run crash in Great Falls.

Several officers with weapons drawn have surrounded a house on the 100 block of Smelter Avenue NW, which is where they believe the suspect is hiding.

The name of the suspect has not yet been released.

The High-Risk Unit vehicle is also at the scene.

The woman whose vehicle was hit was taken by ambulance to Benefis Health System for treatment of her injuries; the nature and severity of her injuries has not been disclosed.

We will update you as we get more details.