BILLINGS A Billings man has been accused of stabbing his friend in the neck while they were drinking alcohol at a Laurel residence on Monday.

Elliot Thomas Bradley, 35, was set to appear Wednesday in Yellowstone County Justice Court on charges of assault with a weapon and theft.

Three of the charges are felonies and two are misdemeanors.

Yellowstone County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the Billings Clinic around 11 a.m. on Monday for a report of a stabbing.

Story continues below



The 19-year-old victim told authorities he had been drinking with Bradley and two other unknown males the night before.

The victim had fallen asleep and awoke to Bradley on top of him trying to slit his throat and stabbing him in the neck with the knife, according to court documents.

As the victim yelled and attempted to defend himself, Bradley put down the knife and pulled out a handgun from his waistband.

Bradley allegedly pointed the gun at the victim and threatened to shoot him if he said anything.

At that time, the victim said the two other people at the residence came into the bedroom and told Bradley that the victim needed to go to the hospital.

Bradley drove all of them to the hospital, according to court documents, and dropped them off before leaving the scene.

The vehicle was registered to the victim and the gun Bradley allegedly pointed at the victim belonged to the victim’s father.

Hospital staff treated the victim for several cuts on his face and neck, as well as a nicked carotid artery that needed surgery to repair.

Hospital staff notified authorities that Bradley made threats to the victim and threatened to shoot officers.

Later that day, officers arrested Bradley at a Billings Walmart where he allegedly had shoplifted items.

During the arrest, Bradley struggled with officers and the handgun allegedly used in the earlier crime fell out of his waistband.

After making the arrest, officers learned that the victim’s vehicle had been involved in a police pursuit in Missoula.

The driver of that vehicle was Jordan Ellis Pederson, 25, according to court documents.

It’s unclear how Pederson got the victim’s vehicle.

Bradley is being held at the Yellowstone County jail.