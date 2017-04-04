HELENA – Thanks to a large grant, three new high-tech trucks will help medical training in rural Montana.

The Simulation in Motion Montana grant will bring life-saving tools and training via mobile simulation to emergency medical responders and rural hospitals across the state.

The trucks were provided to the state from a $4.6 million grant from the Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust.

The trucks, which were shown off at the Capitol on Monday, are capable of simulating a vast range of medical emergencies with a suite of high-definition patient manikins.

The simulated patients talk, breath, have heartbeats and can react to medications.

President of Community Hospital of Anaconda, Steve McNeece, said the new trucks will be a great resource for rural Montana.

“Having this resource coming to our hospital is tremendously valuable to us and really to all rural communities across the state. It will change healthcare. It will save lives, care will be better and it’s a real resource for the entire state of Montana,” said McNeece.