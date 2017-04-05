GREAT FALLS – Five juveniles are now in custody following online threats to students at Napi Elementary School in Browning.

The students posted profanity-laced messages on Facebook along with photos of guns.

Two juveniles were taken into custody on Wednesday, but on Thursday afternoon, Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services said that three more juveniles had been taken into custody.

As a result of the incident, officials say that there will be increased security on Thursday morning.

BLES said some parents opted to keep their children home from school Thursday morning.

BLES posted the following message on Facebook just before 6 p.m. on Thursday:

BLES would like to inform the public that five juveniles are in custody in relation to recent threats to the Napi Elementary School and threats of bodily harm to the reporting party. BLES Officers were present in and around all schools today ensuring the safety of your children. We plan on increasing patrol in the school zones throughout the remainder of the school year and events involving the community. The safety of your children is our priority and threats of this nature will not be tolerated. We would like to thank the community for your concern and patience throughout this ordeal. Authorities have not released the names or ages of the five students, nor disclosed the specific nature of the threats.

We will update you if we get more details.

MTN’s David Sherman