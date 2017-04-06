HELENA – Residents in Helena will be donning their most fashionable hats Friday night for this year’s “Light of Hope” banquet.

The banquet benefit, now in its 6th year, will raise money for ‘CASA’ the Court Appointed Special Advocates of Lewis and Clark and Broadwater counties.

CASA’s mission is to provide volunteer guardians to work on behalf of abused and neglected children to promote their best interests in the pursuit of safe, permanent homes.

Event organizers said this year’s theme is the “Kentucky Derby” featuring laughter, music, mint juleps and even horses. Dinner and hors d’oeuvres will be serves and a live auction will take place.

Attendees have the chance to win a $1,000 Costco gift card and a $300 Downtown Helena gift card.

The banquet is the only major fundraiser for CASA.

Alana Listoe of Casa said, “Not everybody has the heart to hear the stories from children. But you don’t have to be a CASA advocate and take on that role so be involved. So there’s lots of ways to be involved.”

The CASA vision is “That every child in the First Judicial District court system will have a CASA advocate to speak out and give them a voice and provide what they believe is in the best interest of the child to the judges who appoint us.”

