KALISPELL — Seven men received misdemeanor citations for responding to a fake online advertisement for prostitutes in northwestern Montana.

Flathead County Sheriff Chuck Curry said the ad ran on April 17 and 18 and received 145 emails and 60 text messages. Seven men arranged to meet a woman and were cited when they showed up at a local motel.

The operation was a combined effort by the sheriff’s office, Kalispell Police, the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, the Northwest Drug Task Force and Homeland Security Investigations.

Curry said the agencies set up the sting in response to an increase in sex trafficking in northwestern Montana.

Story continues below



“This is a crime that is supply-and-demand-driven and if there wasn’t a demand in the Flathead Valley it wouldn’t be here,” said Detective Guy Baker with the Missoula Police Department and FBI Violent Crime Task Force. “So the face that it is shows that there is a demand and there is a segment of society that is engaging in this type of criminal activity.”

Curry noted that prostitution can involve adults and minors who are victimized and participating against their will.

Baker led a training session Monday at Flathead Valley Community College hosted by the Kalispell Police Department, and included 30 officers from Columbia Falls PD, Whitefish PD, the Flathead County Probation & Parol Office, Montana Highway Patrol and the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office.

Baker has been working sex trafficking cases since 2010 and said he’s trained more than 1,000 law-enforcement officers. He said the training will educate law enforcement on the extent of the crime in Montana, how to identify and treat victims, interviewing strategies and how to put a case together.

He said he hopes officer’s will take away a better awareness because he says that along with education is the key to fighting the crime.

“That they recognize that it is actually happening in Montana and in the Flathead Valley and that they are better prepared to deal with victims of sex trafficking when they come upon them. So not only recognizing them but also dealing with them and providing the services they need because victims of sex trafficking are victims, they’re not suspects.”

There will also be a free seminar for the community tonight at Flathead Valley Community College to discuss the issue of sex-trafficking in the Valley. The seminar will begin at 6 p.m.

The names of those cited were not released.