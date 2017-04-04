Happy Tuesday,

What a localized snowstorm for parts of Montana! The Highwood Mountains saw nearly 2 FEET of snow, while the foothills around the Highwoods saw anywhere from several inches to more than a foot. Conversely around the Helena area, the Helena – Lewis & Clark National Forest is conducting prescribed burns, and will continue to burn the next few days. Tonight will be a chilly night with lows in the 20s. Some of the normally colder spots will dip into the 10s. Wednesday will be a warmer day throughout the state, with highs in 50s and 60s. However, western and central Montana will have considerable cloud cover. Southwest winds will increase up to 20-40mph along the Rocky Mountain Front and north central Montana. Thursday will be a real nice day, with partly cloudy skies and highs in the 60s and 70s. That’s the warm before the storm, as Friday will take a turn for the worse. A strong cold front will spread rain and thunderstorms through western and central Montana. It will be windy with highs in the 60s to near 70 before the rain starts. Eastern Montana will be warmer and drier, with highs in the 70s. Saturday will be mostly cloudy with another round of rain and thunder coming through late in the day. Sunday also looks stormy, but colder air will lower snow levels possibly down below 5,000 feet. Highs will be much cooler in the 40s, with 20s and 30s in the mountains. A strong northwest wind will also make it uncomfortable to be outside. Be prepared for a wet and stormy weekend. Some snow showers could linger into Monday.

Have a great day!

Curtis Grevenitz