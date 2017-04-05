Happy Wednesday!

It’s that time of year when big swings in the weather hit Big Sky Country. The snow from a few days ago in central Montana was melting rapidly under sunshine and temperatures around 60 today. But another big swing back to snow, wind, and cold is likely to hit this weekend. Tonight will be partly cloudy with lows in the 30s. Thursday will be a gorgeous day with partly cloudy skies and highs in the 60s and 70s. Southwest winds will be gusty once again. If you’re doing some afternoon hiking up near the Continental Divide, watch out for an isolated thunderstorm. One or two storms will develop and could then drift down off the Divide and the Rocky Mountain Front. Towns like Helena, Augusta, Choteau, Browning, and Cut Bank could have an isolated storm. Friday will start out with some sun, but showers and thunderstorms will develop throughout western and central Montana in the afternoon and evening. Highs will warm into the 60s and 70s again out ahead of the storms. Eastern Montana will be dry and warm, with highs in the 70s to near 80! Scattered showers and thunderstorms will move through the state Friday night. Saturday will start out partly cloudy, but another wave of showers and thunderstorms will develop in western Montana in the afternoon. It will be windy again with highs in the 50s and 60s, 40s in the mountains. Saturday night into Sunday, colder air will drop snow levels possibly as low as the valley floors and the plains. The mountains will be much colder with snow and wind likely. Sunday could be an uncomfortable day to be outside with the snow, wind, rain, and cooler temperatures. Sunday could also be a difficult day to travel with snow over mountain passes at the very least. There is potential for another significant snow accumulation, especially for the mountains of central Montana. Stay tuned for the latest developments in the forecast.

Enjoy the sunshine and warmth while we have it…

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist