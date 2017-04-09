GREAT FALLS – The Maclean Animal Adoption Center in Great Falls received a sweet treat from a young animal lover Tuesday.

Micah Conner, 9 years old, spent two weeks baking nearly 100 goodies, and over the weekend he held a bake sale at the Havre IGA where he raised more than $700 at the sale.

He donated half to the Center and the other half to Paws Animal Shelter in Chinook.

Micah, who has pets of his own, said helping animals without homes means a lot to him.

“I feel sad for them so I wanted to raise money for them so that they have more things to comfort them,” said Conner.

Micah added that anyone can make a difference, no matter how old they are.