HELENA – The ACLU of Montana announced Wednesday that the organization is suing Cascade County over Freedom of Information Act requests.

In a news release, the ACLU said last spring it submitted Freedom of Information Act requests to every law enforcement agency in Montana.

The organization asked for details on cell site simulators and automatic license plate readers, as well as use of force and racial profiling policies.

According to the ACLU, Cascade County is one of the law enforcement agencies that never provided the information requested and the first one they are pursuing legal action against.

The ACLU said it wants to compile the information to make it available to the public.

According to Jim Taylor, Legal Director for the ACLU of Montana, “The Montana Constitution contains a Right to Know provision, and Montana statutes have been adopted to require compliance with the Constitution. If you don’t comply, there is a penalty for non-compliance.”

He continued, “We have tried to work with agencies that wanted more time. But we are no longer willing to try to work with agencies that ignore their legal obligations. We have a list of agencies that haven’t responded, and we are starting with Cascade County. Then we are going to move down the list.”

The release said the technology that law enforcement has access to allow them to track anyone’s movement. This includes cell phone towers and license plate readers.

The ACLU stated Montana law requires law enforcement to implement policies on racial profiling and use of force. They also stated that the law allows any Montana to have access to that information. The ACLU’s intent was to compile all the information for their website.

“In this age of conspiracy theories and ‘alternative facts,’ getting concrete information on whether and how government may be intruding on Montanans’ privacy is more crucial than ever, as is the information on how and when law enforcement uses force, and whether law enforcement agencies are complying with Montana law on racial profiling.” said Executive Director Caitlin Borgmann.