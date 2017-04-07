The man who lead authorities on a chase from Billings to Laurel and back, and then forced a 4 hour standoff, made his initial appearance in court Thursday.

Dustin Kennedy faces three felony charges of criminal endangerment, assault with a weapon, and theft, and two misdemeanors of eluding a peace officer and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Kennedy is also awaiting trial in a 2015 teen rape case.

At the time of Tuesday’s pursuit and standoff, Kennedy had been released from jail on bond.

Prior to Tuesday’s incident, a warrant was issued for Kennedy’s arrest after the Yellowstone County attorney’s office determined he violated the terms of his release.

Court documents stated Kennedy had been arrested for theft and had been found in possession of what authorities believe to be methamphetamine.

Kennedy’s bond was set at $50,000 for Tuesday’s incident.