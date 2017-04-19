HELENA – After ending in a hung trial in December, the second trial for a 72-year-old defendant accused of sexual assault on a seven-year old girl ended on Wednesday in a mistrial.
William David LaFromboise was charged in 2015; prosecutors said he sexually assaulted a young girl in December of 2014.
After ending in a hung trial last year, the second trial began Tuesday.
On Wednesday, Judge Michael McMahon announced that he had granted a defense motion for mistrial.
County Attorney Leo Gallagher told KTVH Wednesday afternoon that his office, the victim and her family were sorry unforseen circumstances that required the court to declare a mistrial.
Defense Attorney Chris Abbot has not responded to inquiries.
Gallagher said a third trial has been scheduled for July.