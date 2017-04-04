(HELENA) Representatives from state and federal agencies, as well as private industry, came together in Helena today, talking about how they would respond if invasive mussels were found in a Montana lake.

Dozens of people took part in the session, known as a “tabletop exercise.” They gathered around a table Tuesday, working through a draft plan to deal with a sudden discovery of mussels.

“If you try and write a plan after an event’s already happened, you’re already way behind the power curve,” said Eddie Greiberis of Montana Disaster and Emergency Services, who coordinated the exercise.

This work comes after invasive mussel larvae were found in water samples from Tiber Reservoir last fall. Samples from Canyon Ferry Lake, the Missouri River upstream from Townsend and the Milk River downstream from Nelson Reservoir came back “suspect” for larvae, meaning one test was positive, but FWP wasn’t able to replicate it.

So far, no adult invasive mussels have been found in Montana.

Tuesday’s exercise included groups ranging from the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks and Department of Natural Resources and Conservation, to the U.S. Forest Service, Bureau of Reclamation and Bureau of Land Management.

They considered a hypothetical scenario: A fisherman finds a bucket at a Montana lake, with clear evidence of adult mussels. Then, they looked at the questions that would follow: Who would be in charge? How long would it take to get decontamination equipment? How would they deal with the other boaters on the lake?

“We’re looking for holes,” said Greiberis. “We’re looking for ways to improve the plan.”

Leaders hope any mussel infestation would be caught before it became too serious. FWP is regularly testing the state’s waterways to try to catch any sign of invasive species.

Greiberis says this type of exercise is valuable, because it gives people an opportunity to think about how they can work together – before any actual mussels are found.

“By having a tabletop exercise, just discussion-based, we can work out all those bugs right now,” he said.

Greiberis says agencies will take what they learned from the exercise and make improvements to the draft plan. Eventually, they could put together a full-scale, real-world drill to test their response capacities.

Officials say, no matter what steps they take, boaters will remain the first line of defense against invasive mussels. Thoroughly cleaning, draining and drying a boat after it’s been in the water is the best way to prevent mussels from spreading.