HELENA – On Friday Aizada Imports will be hosting an Easter egg hunt as part April’s First Friday in Downtown Helena.

The import shop will hide Easter eggs with prizes around the store.

There will be entertainment including a fairytale puppet show and games as well as refreshments.

Festivities start at 5 p.m.

Aizada imports is a fair trade and handmade crafts business that features items from Montana and around the world, most notably felt work from Kyrgyzstan.

First Friday is a Downtown Helena event that happens the first Friday of every month. Participating businesses stay open late giving patrons an opportunity to shop, dine and enjoy art from local businesses.

