HELENA – An 18-year-old Helena man is facing multiple charges after allegedly being a peeping tom on three different occasions.

Taylor Ray Bogard was arrested Friday on three counts of surreptitious visual observation – the third count is a felony – and one count of misdemeanor indecent exposure.

Charging documents said officers responded to Idlewilde, Villard and Camelot on various nights in March and April where Bogard was seen looking into the windows of homes on those streets.

One witness said the suspect allegedly, standing outside of her window, covered his face and began to wave his genitals at her.

His bond has been set at $10,000.

Bogard has also been charged by probation and parole for violating the terms of a 2016 deferred sentence for burglary.