An amended House Bill may force a popular Missoula brewery to shut down one of its tap rooms.

House Bill 541 faced a vote Tuesday morning, where the Senate Business, Labor and Economic Affairs Committee made several amendments to the bill.

Initially, the bill called to raise brewery production limits from 10,000 barrels to 60,000 of beer, a proposal earlier approved by the House of Representatives by a vote of 85-14. The increase would let breweries sell beer for on-premise consumption while producing more than 10,000 barrels for sell.

Kettlehouse Brewing Company co-founder Tim O’Leary said the initial bill would allow the addition of a taproom to their Bonner location.

“The bill HB 541, originally written, in it’s original language, we’d be able to have a small tap room and charge for samples. So it does add one place where you could get a beer and pay for it in Bonner, Mont. on the banks of the river. And it would be a good thing for our customers and for the community we think,” O’Leary said.

The Senate Committee disagreed, amending the bill to cut the increase down to a maximum of 12,000. Kettlehouse has three affiliated breweries, the original location on Myrtle Street, the brewery and taproom in Missoula’s Northside neighborhood, and the new K3 brewery in Bonner.

The new amendments would require them to count the beer produced at all three breweries toward the production limit, a total which exceeds 12,000 barrels. Kettlehouse Brewery Co-founder Suzy Rizza said if approved the amendments would force them to close their Northside taproom.

“It would be a really big bummer. We have a lot of customers, we have a lot of events that happen here,” Rizza said. “This is the site of our Community Unite Program on Wednesdays when we give back to the community. It would affect us a lot, in a negative way.”

O’Leary said it wouldn’t be worth it for his brewery to try and sell 2,000 more barrels of beer if the new amendments pass, because the cost of equipment outweighs potential revenue.

“You’re probably going to spend close to a million dollars on a canner or a lease to expand your footprint, buy more kegs. That math does not add up. That 2,000 barrels that you will sell, won’t pay the loan. So nobody is gonna do it,” O’Leary said.

The bill now heads to the Senate floor for a vote by the full Senate sometime in the next 23 days. Should the Senate pass the bill with amendments of any kind, the bill goes back to the House of Representatives for further review.

