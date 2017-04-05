HELENA – Planning is underway for this year’s annual Fifth Grade 50’s Bash in Helena and ticket sales start soon.

The annual dance has been held for more than 25 years, marks the end of Helena Public School fifth graders elementary school years and gives them an opportunity to meet new people ahead of starting middle school.

The event was previously organized and run by parents at Warren Elementary, but has since been taken over by a group of parents representing all of the elementary schools.

They’ve formed a 501(c)(3) nonprofit to raise funds and are now letting parents know when they can buy tickets and how they can volunteer for the event.

Story continues below



The event will be held the evening of Vigilante Day in a new location. That means there will be no cap in the number of ticket sales, like there has been in the past.

“What we’ve done this year is we’ve booked a bigger venue, a larger venue, Capital High School, so we will use their gym, which opens up capacity for all Helena fifth grade school students, which is great,” said 50’s Bash Board President Kendra Lenhardt.

The 50’s Bash is May 12 from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Capital High Gym.

Ticket sales will take place at Murdoch’s on April 15 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and April 22 and 29 from 1 to 3 p.m.

Volunteers are needed for the night of the event. If you’re interested you can email 5gradebash@gmail.com.

For more information, visit the Facebook page.