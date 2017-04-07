HELENA – The 54th annual Helena Gem and Mineral Show is this weekend at the Civic Center.

There will be over 25 exhibitors and the show estimates over 2,000 people will attend.

From feldspar to fossils, organizers said there’s just about something for everyone, including medicinal and spiritual products.

Many exhibitors said the event is the best gem and mineral show in the state.

This year the show will feature more children’s activities and demonstrations filling the entire upper floor of the civic center.

Dan Caputo, the show chairperson, said, “Apparently a lot of folk when they brought their kids in said you know ‘could you do more for the kids?’ Well we did. They do have demonstrations. They also show the kids how to do some wire wrapping and they have what’s called like a ‘Wheel of Fortune’ up there. It’s like $.25 to $.50. They can’t lose. Whatever comes up they win something.”

The show will be on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.